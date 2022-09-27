Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Avient also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVNT stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

