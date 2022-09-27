Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $112.17 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $200.38.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,168,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

