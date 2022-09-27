Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.84. Aware shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,607 shares changing hands.

Aware Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

About Aware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Stories

