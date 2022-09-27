Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.84. Aware shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,607 shares changing hands.
Aware Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware
About Aware
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aware (AWRE)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.