Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $12.37 or 0.00064634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,135.17 or 1.00020869 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006803 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058656 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005708 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00080300 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
