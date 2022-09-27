AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXS opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

