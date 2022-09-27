AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,004.30 or 1.00052550 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059080 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00064416 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

