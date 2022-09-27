BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $156,983.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid was first traded on June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

