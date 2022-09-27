Badger DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $71.85 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $71.85 million and $6.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00018098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

