Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 150 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.