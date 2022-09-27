Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.