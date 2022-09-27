Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $376,586,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

