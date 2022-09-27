Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 400 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

