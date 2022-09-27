Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 302,900 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

