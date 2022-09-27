Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.69.

Ball Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

