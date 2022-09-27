Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.69.
Ball Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
