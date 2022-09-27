Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.