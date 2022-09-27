Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 99,149 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.