Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance
NYSE BSBR opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.97.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
