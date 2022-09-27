Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 266,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.