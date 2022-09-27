Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Lamb Weston worth $58,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

LW stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

