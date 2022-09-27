Bank of America Corp DE Sells 87,196 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $58,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

