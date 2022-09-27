Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

