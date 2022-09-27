Bankroll Vault Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,335.00 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $196,557.68 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00143605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00270473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00753086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00589040 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

