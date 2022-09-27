Barclays Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the period. Finally, Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $8,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

