Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BARC. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 2.3 %

BARC stock opened at GBX 161.24 ($1.95) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.81. The company has a market capitalization of £25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 536.07.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

About Barclays

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.