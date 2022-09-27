Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barings BDC were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $919.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.