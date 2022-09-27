Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

