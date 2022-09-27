BasketDAO (BASK) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BasketDAO has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BasketDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BasketDAO

BasketDAO’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BasketDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BasketDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BasketDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

