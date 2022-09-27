Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

