Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Standpoint Research cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.44.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

