Beacon (BECN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $780,987.77 and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00151304 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,384,545 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
