Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00303286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00109315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00075453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00075332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.