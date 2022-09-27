Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

