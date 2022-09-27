Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Cap of $281,941.35

Beaxy (BXY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $281,941.35 and approximately $24.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beaxy

Beaxy’s launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS.The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS.”

