BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

BeiGene Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.65.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.