BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.65.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
