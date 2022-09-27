Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7,559.00

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Beldex has a market cap of $7,559.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

