BENQI Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,177,306 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.