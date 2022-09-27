Berry Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.19 Million (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Berry has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Berry

Berry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

