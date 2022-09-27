Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

