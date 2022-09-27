Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.