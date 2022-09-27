Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

