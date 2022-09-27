Binamon (BMON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004737 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.01662589 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00037012 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.