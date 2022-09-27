Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $21.05 billion and $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.69 or 1.00007580 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064847 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00079876 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,042,229,623 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

