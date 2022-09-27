Bio-Techne Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Techne in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

TECH opened at $290.08 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $283.41 and a 12-month high of $535.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.12 and a 200-day moving average of $369.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

