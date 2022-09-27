Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average is $207.08. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $291.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.