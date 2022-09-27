Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Biogen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $291.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.