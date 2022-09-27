biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
biote Stock Performance
Shares of BTMD opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. biote has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
