biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BTMD opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. biote has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Creative Planning bought a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

