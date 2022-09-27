Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.