Bird.Money Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $11.95 or 0.00059093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $25,166.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money’s genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money. The official website for Bird.Money is bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io.

Bird.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

