Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $1,309.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00032163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007816 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,854,190 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.