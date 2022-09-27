Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 53% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00070382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

